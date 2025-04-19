There were two seperate crashes that drew lengthy red flags in the 40-minute session which would ultimately mean nobody got to set a time.

The first stoppage came after Shayne Nowickyj clipped the wall at Griffins Bend in the #142 Class D Honda Integra.

The session briefly went green with 25 minutes left to run, only for Michael Auld (#24 Class X BMW M4) and Brett Osborn (#2 Class D BMW 125i) to make heavy contact on Mountain Straight.

That required a significant clean-up that included medical crews with at least one of the BMW looked to have sustained significant damage.

Details of the crash beyond that are not yet available.

The session was not restarted after the second stoppage.

The Bathurst 6 Hour continues with two-part qualifying (top 50 percent and bottom 50 percent) starting at 1:05pm local time.