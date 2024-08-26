Little, one of the best known technical people of the modern Supercars era, passed away last week following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

His passing drew touching tributes from the likes of Roland Dane, Ross Stone and Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

People are now being invited to join a celebration of Little's life on Monday September 2.

A public service will take place at Southport Church of Christ starting at 1:30pm with guests invited to arrive from 1pm onwards.

The funeral announcement states: “We encourage people to wear colours, team racing uniform or team shirt, etc”.

For those that can't attend the service it will be livestreamed here.