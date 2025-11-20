The 2025 hit, starring Brad Pitt as veteran driver Hayes and Damson Idris as rookie Joshua Pearce, has grossed over $30 million AUD in Australia and nearly $1 billion AUD worldwide, earning strong reviews and sparking talks of a sequel, with the movie being both Pitt’s and Apple’s highest-grossing film.

Kosinski confirmed to Variety in an interview that a sequel is in the works.

“We’re in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what the next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for APXGP,” Kosinski said.

“But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it’s something that people wanna see and I’d be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook also confirmed to Variety he had met with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who served as executive producer, regarding a sequel.

“It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” Cook said.

“It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it.

“The talent involved are such next level, and Brad [Pitt] did such a wonderful job acting in it. We’re super proud of it, and we can’t wait to bring it to the surface.”

The film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has also expressed interest in a sequel, telling TODAY earlier this year that the Australian Grand Prix could play a key role.

“That’s up to you. If you talk us up, a lot of people come see it, we’ll figure out how to make another one,” he said.

“Melbourne’s a track that we didn’t get to go to that I would – I’d love to, because I know it’s a favourite for a lot of the drivers. So that would be a great way to kick off a sequel.”

Kosinski’s schedule remains packed with upcoming projects, including Miami Vice, Top Gun 3, and other Pitt-led films, meaning a sequel may take some time to materialise, though discussions continue.