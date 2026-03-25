The Silver Arrows shared digital renders of the updated W17 design on social media, previewing a striking wolf pattern that will feature on the car’s front wing under the tagline “unleashing the beast”.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will run the look from the opening practice session at Suzuka as Mercedes aims to continue its flawless start to the 2026 season.

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The Brackley squad has dominated the opening two rounds, with Russell leading a one-two finish at the Australian Grand Prix before Antonelli returned the favour by winning the Chinese Grand Prix. Russell also claimed victory in the Sprint race in Shanghai.

The wolf graphic is linked to Mercedes’ collaboration with Y-3, the Adidas sub-label led by renowned Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

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Drawing inspiration from Japanese mythology, the design reflects a guardian-style philosophy that blends aggression with control while translating avant-garde design ideas into a performance-focused concept on the car’s front wing.

The motif has also appears in a wider clothing collection produced through the partnership, with Mercedes team members set to wear pieces from the range during public appearances across the Suzuka weekend.

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Mercedes is the latest team to reveal a special look for the third round of the championship. Racing Bulls and Haas had already confirmed unique designs for the event.

Racing Bulls will run a special ‘spring edition’ colour scheme inspired by Japanese cherry blossoms, while Haas unveiled a Godzilla-themed design earlier this week as part of a season-long collaboration with Japanese entertainment company Toho Co.