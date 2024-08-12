The Frenchman had announced during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend that he would depart the Enstone operation during August.

Company filings have now revealed he ceased his position as a director of the business on July 30, two days after the Spa-Francorchamps event.

The following day, Alpine announced the appointment of Oliver Oakes as Famin's successor as team principal.

Alpine's future in F1 is unclear with Famin revealing an internal project to assess Renault's continued commitment as a power unit supplier.

It's expected that is a prelude to the French marque withdrawing as an engine supplier, pending a supply agreement elsewhere.

“For the last year, I've been doubling my activities with one, the VP motorsport role, where I am managing Viry-Châtillon, with all the endurance, Dakar and Formula E projects we are managing there,” Famin explained of his role in Belgium.

“And on top of that, acting as the managing director of BWT Alpine F1 team.

“Considering the stakes of the new project I was just mentioning about Viry, I think it will be much more useful for the company to dedicate my time, to concentrate my time to the Viry activities.

“I mean all the other motorsport activities and to the transformation project, if it's confirmed, because it will be a huge impact on all the Viry people.

“Let's not forget that the guys in Viry are making an amazing job,” he added of the Renault PU programme.

“We all know that since 2014, we don't have the best engine in Viry, but it's one of the engines which improved the most since 2014.

“And now, we're still not exactly at the top, but the improvement has been very good.

“The job which is being done in Viry to prepare the 2026 engine is incredible.

“We fixed a very high target and I am confident that we can reach that target. The figures we have from the dyno are very good.

“All the people are very involved, very professional, very skilled. And it's a very difficult situation there.

“I think all the people, they are worth that we dedicate the necessary time to be with them in this project, which is huge. And that's why I will finish.

“Then I will step down from the team principal role by the end of August and be fully dedicated to the Viry-Châtillon activities from the 1st of September.”

Mercedes has been heavily linked, though Honda has also been mentioned in conjunction with the operation.

As previously reported, there are financial and performance incentives for all new and existing manufacturers to supply Alpine.

Alpine heads into 2025 with Pierre Gasly under contract though will part ways with Esteban Ocon, who has secured his future at Haas.

Jack Doohan is widely expected to be announced as Gasly's team-mate, with strong suggestions the Australian would be announced earlier this month.

However, as that didn't happen and F1 on its summer break, no announcement is expected now until at least the early part of next week.

Famin's departure from the team principal role ends a year in charge of the squad, having taken over when Otmar Szafnauer was axed from the operation midway through last year's Belgian Grand Prix.

While Famin marks another high-profile exit, he did bolster the squad's ranks by opportunistically signing David Sanchez as executive technical director.

The controversial Flavio Briatore is also on the books as a consultant, appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo.

Briatore is understood to have a management relationship with Doohan.