Gracie won the Trophy class on her return to motorsport last year and has made the step up to the Pro-Am class and a newer Audi R8 this year.

However, as she explained on the KTM Summer Grill, the Trophy title saw her reinstated to Silver driver status and hence she must pair up with a Bronze-ranked driver this year.

Despite pessimism about her prospects in finding a co-driver given her OnlyFans work and sponsorship, Gracie has now revealed that there has been strong interest in becoming her co-driver.

Ultimately, Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia (Melbourne Performance Centre) will make the call.

“There are a lot of discussions and surprisingly there were a lot of people who were willing to come onboard, which I thought was going to be my biggest issue,” said Gracie.

“But when we started to put it out there a bit more, I had a few people come forward, so we've got a few options.

“At the moment we're not too focused on it, we'll wait for the Bathurst 12 Hour and after the test day to get used to everything as from there we'll ramp up discussions to make a decision.

“I've sort of put it on the team at MPC. My experience is limited in these cars and GT racing, there are some great drivers with miles out there, so I'm leaning on the team to help make the decision and essentially make it.

“For me, it's really about pairing with the right person, who is also going to teach and coach me how to drive as well. I've put the ball in MPC's court due to its experience and I think we'll come to a good decision.”

Gracie tested at Phillip Island earlier this week along with a number of other Bathurst 12 Hour and/or GTWC competitors.

Round 1 of GT World Challenge Australia will take place at Phillip Island on April 12-14 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

VIDEO: Renee Gracie talks GT testing at Phillip Island