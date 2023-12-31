The two-time Bathurst 1000 starter returned to racing after a six-year hiatus last year, joining the GTWCA field in an OnlyFans-backed Audi.

After winning the Trophy title in an older-spec car, she is looking to build on her program and step up to a current-spec Audi full-time in 2024.

There is, however, a licensing hurdle in the way.

Factors such as her Great Race starts led to the FIA giving her a Silver ranking when she reapplied for a competition licence for this season.

She was able to argue her ranking down to Bronze for 2023, but after winning the Trophy title it has been reinstated as Silver for 2024.

If she can’t get that downgraded to Bronze she will have to be paired with a Bronze driver for 2024, as Platinum, Gold and Silver drivers can’t run on their own or be paired with another driver from any of those tiers.

And she thinks her backing from a platform known best for adult content makes finding a suitable driving partner even more difficult.

“It’s ranked, in my opinion, weirdly,” she told the KTM Summer Grill.

“When I reapplied for [my Motorsport Australia licence], I got Silver straight off the bat. I was like, ‘woah, why am I Silver? That’s scary’.

“We applied to get a dispensation and I got Bronze based on there having been six years between races.

“I’ve done Bronze this year in the Trophy [class], so it all made sense for my return. But having quite a successful year, and age is a big thing, being under 30, so they’ve made me Silver [for 2024].

“We’re in a bit of a pickle at the moment because if you’re a Bronze, you can pair with a Silver or a Gold and do a Pro-Am entry, or run as an amateur on your own. And if you’re Gold or Platinum or Silver you have to be paired with a Bronze.

“Some Bronze drivers are very, very good and should, in theory, be Gold. Being a Silver is just difficult, because I need to be paired with a Bronze driver. I’m covered in OnlyFans sponsorship, so who is going to come along with little old Renee in the OnlyFans Audi and race with me for the year?

“That’s the pickle I have at the moment.”

Gracie finished the 2023 season by debuting a new-spec Audi at the Adelaide 500 in preparation for next season.

She says the fact she was still considerably slower than the front-running Bronze drivers, such as GTWCA champion Liam Talbot, is proof that the ranking system needs more leniency.

“It’s good that [the FIA] are seeing potential in my history, but there’s no leniency,” she said.

“I feel like there needs to be some flexibility. Some of the Bronze drivers, I was still a second and a half slower than them in Adelaide. And I have to be a Silver and they can be Bronze.

“Ultimately, time-wise, I’m still a second and a half [slower]. It’s flattering for me, obviously they think I must be good enough. But at the same time, I’m actually not, because there are Bronze drivers that are extremely fast.

“And I shouldn’t be a Silver until I’m faster than them.”

The likes of Talbot, Yasser Shahin, Brad Schumacher and Geoff Emery are all Bronze ranked drivers.

For more from Renee Gracie check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.