Late last year, Trackhouse Racing revealed a striking blue and green scheme, but now the team has opted for an all-new look.

The entry, run by TF Sport, will be led by Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch alongside IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin and sports car stalwart Ben Keating.

It will be the first time the van Gisbergen and McLaughlin have competed as teammates, let alone co-drivers in the same car.

The Weathertech sponsorship is an extension of the relationship with Trackhouse Racing that saw the brand support the Chevrolet Camaro driven by van Gisbergen in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and select NASCAR Cup Series races.

“We began a relationship with Trackhouse Racing last year in NASCAR and now we will be part of their sports car program in this year’s Rolex 24,” said WeatherTech founder David MacNeil.

“Every sports car fan recognizes WeatherTech and we feel like Daytona International Speedway is our second home.

“I think (Trackhouse co-founder and owner) Justin (Marks) has put together a talented team and we are ready to go racing in 2025.”

Weathertech will continue its support of van Gisbergen in the Cup Series in 2025 while also sponsoring Zilisch in the Xfinity Series.