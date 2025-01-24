Two Australians line-up in this weekend’s opening round of the WSK Super Masters Series at La Conca in Italy.

Jay Kostecki and William Calleja enter the Series after success in 2024, however face new challenges stepping into higher age categories.

10-year-old Kostecki – who won the ROK World Challenge last year – is in the Mini GR3 class, while Calleja steps into the OK Junior category after winning the Mini class last year.

Featured Videos

Other drivers taking part this weekend include Ella Hakkinen – daughter of Mika; Max Verstappen’s cousin, Henri Kumpen; Antonio Pizzonia – son of former F1 and Indycar racer, Antonio Pizzonia; Bernardo Benaldi – son of ex-F1 driver Enrique – along with regular Australian visitor and former World Champion, Marijn Kremers.

Qualifying begins at 6:20pm AEDT Australian time.

Follow live timing here

Full timetable here (times in Italian local time)