Free Practice 1 was ultimately cancelled despite the best efforts of Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix organisers to get on track.

Nearly two hours beyond after the planned start, the call was made for the pit lane to open only for the rain to get heavier.

“We’re getting the full Phillip Island experience,” said KTM factory rider Jack Miller.

“The last two days have been fantastic and she’s turned to the not-so-nice part!

“Massive shout-out to the fans. A shame we’re not on track yet but hopefully, there will be a gap in the rain to let the standing water clear, it looks like aquaplane city at the moment.

“Grateful to have new asphalt but it means the water is sitting on top.”

The inclement weather is not good news for tyre partner Michelin who had hoped to get a good gauge of its soft tyre on the newly resurfaced course.

Friday is expected to be the wettest of the three days at Phillip Island. Conditions are expected to be windy for the sprint on Saturday with the best weather set for Sunday’s grand prix.

By 2pm, rain at Phillip Island had abated and a dry line began to form for Moto2.

That session was red-flagged with 31 minutes remaining when several Cape Barren geese wandered onto the track at Hayshed.

“It always seems to be there, coming through the exit of the Hayshed for the geese,” said one commentator.

“They make their path across the track, not even perturbed by the gaggle of grand prix motorcycles approaching them at high speed.”