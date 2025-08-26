The film — directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and starring Pitt alongside Damson Idris — opened globally in late June and quickly became Apple’s biggest box office success to date.

It has grossed more than $928 million worldwide, including $27.7 million at the Australian box office, where it ranks fifth for the year. The film is now the highest-grossing sports movie of all time globally, as well as the biggest box office success of Pitt’s career and for Apple.

Now, local fans who missed the theatrical run — or those keen for a second viewing — can finally watch the Brad Pitt-led drama at home.

Where to watch in Australia

F1: The Movie is available to rent or buy in Australia via Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies & Google TV. Rental is priced at $24.99 AUD, with digital purchase at $29.99 AUD.

A physical DVD and Blu-ray release is expected later this year, though a release date has not yet been confirmed.

The story behind the film

The film follows fictional team APEX GP, on the brink of collapse after rookie Joshua Pearce (Idris) struggles to make an impact. Enter veteran driver Sonny Hayes (Pitt), coaxed out of a decades-long retirement after a career-ending crash.

Shot at live F1 events in 2023 and 2024 using modified F2 cars fitted with custom cameras, the production has been praised as one of the most authentic racing films ever made.

Box office boost for the sport

The film’s success wasn’t confined to cinemas. Liberty Media credited its release as a key driver of Formula 1’s record $1.878 billion AUD quarterly revenue, fuelling a $786 million AUD payout to teams.

All teams benefited from the surge, with the one-off Hollywood bump joining sponsorship growth and media rights gains in pushing the sport’s finances to new highs.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali called the film a “cultural moment” for the championship, drawing in new audiences beyond the sport’s traditional fanbase.

Streaming momentum

The streaming release marks another milestone for Apple, which is expected to transition F1: The Movie onto its Apple TV+ subscription service later in the year. Industry speculation has already linked the film’s success to Apple’s wider sports ambitions, with the company reportedly preparing a nine-figure bid for F1’s US broadcasting rights once ESPN’s deal expires in 2025.

For now, Aussie fans can finally sit back on the couch, fire up their surround sound, and watch Brad Pitt go wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and the rest — at least on the big screen.