D’Alberto will partner Jarrod Keyte in a Ford Mustang GT4 prepared by Melbourne Performance Centre, racing in the Silver Am Cup.

The opportunity comes alongside a stint in GT World Challenge Australia in the Wall Racing-run Lamborghini Huracan he will share with Adrian Deitz.

Car owner and driver Keyte raced the same Mustang to fifth in the Am Cup standings last year alongside Marcus LaDelle.

The livery draws inspiration from the Dick Johnson Racing Mustang D’Alberto drives in Supercars endurance events, with striking red and white colours and the familiar Shell pecten on the bonnet.

“I’m really excited to get into racing in the Mustang GT4 with Jarrod for the 2026 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series,” said D’Alberto.

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“We did the test day at Phillip Island last week and it was great to see Jarrod build up pace and confidence through the day.

“He isn’t here just to make up the numbers, and my job will be to fast-track his learning each weekend. To be honest, though, he’s pretty good anyway…he might be faster than me!

“The Mustang is such a user-friendly car to drive. It does everything that you ask and has plenty of grunt. I can’t wait to get into my first season of GT4 competition.”

Keyte and LaDelle were among the fastest Am Cup combinations in 2025, visiting the podium on several occasions in 10 races.

“This season we’ve gotten serious with the program by going to Melbourne Performance Centre and bringing in Tony,” said Keyte.

“I’ve made these changes to help with my development and hopefully we can get some results.”

“I’ve always raced in categories where it’s all about the driver rather than the car. GT4 has that parity through BoP and it doesn’t matter what car a driver is in, it’s pretty fair.

“Having a co-driver such as Tony to build the confidence and benchmark myself against him is fantastic.

“When we were searching for a co-driver we wanted somebody, who was there to support my development and Tony fits that role.”

Monochrome GT4 Australia commences this weekend, March 27-29, at Phillip Island at the Shannons SpeedSeries season opener.