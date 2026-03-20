McLeod was noticeably absent from the Super2 season opener following the shuttering of Kelly Racing’s operations.

He and Harvey will pilot a Silver Cup Mustang GT4 entered under RM Race Cars, the outfit owned by McLeod’s father Ryan, and Multispares Racing will run the car.

The pair join an expanded Multispares Racing line-up alongside Aaron Cameron and Lochie Dalton.

Aside from McLeod’s Super2 achievements, he has experience in GT and endurance racing, having finished runner up in class in the 2023 Dubai 24 Hour, and taken two wins in the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational in 2025.

“I’m excited to be back in GT4 in Australia and to represent Ford and Brett Peters [Multispares Racing owner] in such a strong package,” McLeod said.

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“It’s a great category and a really well-run series, so I’m looking forward to getting the season underway.

“Mason and I are heading into the year with high expectations – we’re aiming to win and be right in the championship fight from the outset.

“To be competitive, I knew we needed not just a Silver driver, but a fast and level-headed one, and Mason ticks those boxes.

“He’s proven himself in Aussie Racing Cars and Radicals, and was quick in testing, so I’m confident we’ll work well together.

“The Silver Cup field is incredibly competitive this year, with some top-tier drivers joining the category. It’s going to be tough, but that’s what makes it exciting and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Harvey is well accomplished in his home state of Western Australia, claiming consecutive state Saloon Car Championship titles in 2022 and ‘23.

Further consecutive Saloon Car championships followed on the national stage in 2024 and ‘25.

Harvey has also been a fixture in the Toyota GR Cup and Aussie Racing Cars.

“I can’t wait to get underway at Phillip Island and I’m really looking forward to the year ahead with Cam,” Harvey said.

“We’ll be pushing each other all season, and although I’ve only done limited laps so far, I’m confident we’ll be in a strong position by the time we get to qualifying.

“The goal for the year is to be consistent all year round, pick up some wins and stay in the championship fight.

“If we can keep things clean and minimise the bad weekends, I think this is achievable as we have a strong team around us.”

“I am really looking forward to a great year with Cam, learning more about our Mustang and pushing each other further every round. Cam has some experience with these cars so it will be great to learn from him and the team around me.”

The pair hit the track on March 27-29 at Phillip Island for the opening round of Monochrome GT4 Australia as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.