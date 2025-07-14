Briscoe was van Gisbergen’s closest adversary in the 110-lap race. The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry ran within a few seconds of the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

The only time Briscoe got close to besting van Gisbergen were on the Safety Car restarts, which the Cup Series rookie controlled with ease.

“The only opportunity I had was on the restarts,” said Briscoe.

“I never played basketball against Michael Jordan in his prime, but I feel like that’s probably what it was like. That guy is unbelievable on road courses.

“He’s just so good. He’s really raised the bar on this entire series.”

No one looked like threatening van Gisbergen for the win, except for Chase Elliott who gambled on tyre strategy at the end and pitted under the penultimate caution.

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro got to third but ultimately ran out of time.

His crusade wasn’t helped by an off-track moment in the closing laps that left him battling over the final podium place with Christopher Bell in the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

Elliott wound up third ahead of Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell in the #71 Camaro, who pipped Bell late.

“I’m not sure if there was dirt across the track or what, but it happened a couple of times throughout the day,” said Elliott.

“I was obviously pushing really hard. I just got sliding and ran out of road, but I don’t know that it would have been enough anyways, to be honest.

“I wasn’t nearly as good that run than the run before. I’m not really sure why that was, but the call by Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) was great.

“It was nice to be on offence and give ourselves a shot. I wish I could have made it happen there. I was trying, but I just couldn’t get going like we needed to there at the end.

“I thought we were really solid. We probably needed a little bit more to get Shane and Chase.”

Briscoe was happy with his performance but said van Gisbergen had complete control over the race.

“Proud of the effort,” said Briscoe.

“I thought there was one restart I was maybe going to get clear of him, but truthfully even if I cleared him, he was probably going to pass me back by the end of the lap.

“Yeah, proud of the effort. We were a second-place car all day and obviously ended up second with it. Yeah, I honestly don’t know what more I need.

“I feel like my car is extremely good, and I feel like every time I would run down Shane he would just pick up the pace himself and start driving back away.

“It was frustrating at times, but I was honestly happy with the effort. This is by far my worst racetrack. Kind of surprised myself, truthfully.

“I was typically the second best car. I just never had anything for Shane. I felt like he still had more left in the tank as well.

“But yeah, it was fun. We were slipping and sliding around all over the place. It’s fun when you can do that in these types of race cars. It was a really fun day behind the wheel.”

The NASCAR Cup Series continues at Dover on Monday, July 21 (AEST).