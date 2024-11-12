Adderton’s Boost Mobile brand has been linked with PremiAir Racing in recent months thanks to several factors, the first being the 2025 driver line-up.

The newest team in the sport will field two Boost-friendly drivers in James Golding and Richie Stanaway, the two drivers that raced for the Boost-backed Garry Rogers Motorsport squad in 2019.

That, coupled with some pro-Boost social media posts from PremiAir heading into the recent Gold Coast round, sparked speculation that a Boost car could return to the grid next year.

According to Adderton, that’s not his current plan, the outspoken Boost founder making it clear his focus remains on his long-standing desire to own and run his own team.

“A lot of teams, this time of year when they’re looking for sponsorship next year, suddenly forget what I said all year,” Adderton told Speedcafe.

“But the PremiAir guys have always been good to us. I’m a big fan of what [owner] Peter Xiberras is trying to do. We put [Stanaway] and [Golding] together [at GRM] and made the team look good, but obviously it didn’t work out. But I think the two of them together are a great dynamic.

“We want to get back in, but I want to get back in with my own team. I’m a sponsor of the series now, which is good, but I want to be a team owner.

“I’ve made it pretty clear that we won’t be sponsoring a car a race team until we can get our own team. And I’m still stuck on that.

“I want a team. I think we’d be great for the sport. I’d stick it up to all the other teams. We’d have some fun. [The media] would have a blast.

“Imagine if I had a team up against [Erebus owners] Barry [Ryan] and Betty [Klimenko] right now…”

That final line is a reference to the simmering tension between Adderton and the Erebus owners regarding the handling of the Brodie Kostecki matter than saw the reigning champion miss the first two rounds of the season.

Adderton has consistently called on Supercars to free up two dormant Teams Racing Charters and expand the current grid, rather than look at buying existing teams.

And he thinks Toyota’s impending entry to the sport provided the perfect time to do exactly that.

“That’s something I was pretty critical about,” he added. “When they brought Toyota in, they didn’t open it up, they didn’t open up two more cars on the grid to make it 26.

“I’m more focused and more interested in getting more cars on the grid and owning my own team.”

There are ownership opportunities already out there, with Tickford currently on the hunt for fresh investment via capital and corporate advisory specialists Prime Financial Group.

That was something that was flagged on Adderton’s social channels, the telco boss sharing Speedcafe’s breaking news story with the caption: ‘Number of calls I have got from Prime Financial Group? ZERO. They must not be a great bunch of bankers, I have made it clear we are interested in buying a team but for some reason where told to not contact me’.

Boost has held naming rights sponsorship with the likes of Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team Sydney, GRM and Erebus in recent years.

It backed the Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard program this year and renewed its deals with Supercars for the Pole Award and the Gold Coast 500 – albeit against Adderton’s wishes.