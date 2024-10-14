In doing so, the TekworkX Motorsport driver broke the run of wins by tearaway points leader Harri Jones. Jones finished third but still took the Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup round and Pro honours, albeit by a single point.

Jones started from pole position was pulled a 1.0s lead by the middle of the first lap before he hit debris under brakes at the Chase. It ripped the strip under the front splitter off and put him on the grass out of the corner.

Russell went into the lead ahead of Dale Wood (Earl Bamber Motorsport) and Jackson Walls while Jones regathered to be fourth.

Featured Videos

“I didn’t know I had hit anything until it locked up under brakes,” Jones said later.

Russell was able to edge away in front as Wood was challenged by Walls which resulted in a spin for the latter at Murrays Corner on Lap 5.

On Lap 7, Pro-Am driver Sam Shahin had a spin at the Dipper which resulted in contact with wall. It brought out the safety car, under which the race culminated.

Behind Russell, Wood and Jones, Fabian Coulthard and Bayley Hall took part in a three-way scrap that continued through each of the race laps. Then followed Glen Wood, Ryder Quinn and Walls.

In Pro-Am Adrian Flack who leads the points, was again the winner after he spent the race dicing with the Pro drivers Marco Giltrap and Harrison Goodman. Second in class was Matt Slavin from Drew Hall, Stephen Grove and Rodney Jane.

The seventh round will be on the Gold Coast on October 25-27.