September's Karting Australia NSW State Kart Title at Port Macquarie Kart Club in Wauchope has announced backing from the local Port Macquarie Hastings Council and Riverina winery, DeVine Estate as entries have opened for the event.

It is anticipated the State Title will attract upwards of 250 competitors and their support networks that will utilise the timeframe around school holidays to shoulder the event with extended stays on the New South Wales mid-north Coast.

“This event will help bring an economic boost to the region not only through the participation of competitors, but the support of families and friends who we hope will take full advantage of the action and extend their stay over school holiday period,” said Port Macquarie Hastings Mayor, Peta Pinson.

Chief winemaker and managing director of DeVine Estate, Adrian Bianchini says he is looking forward to use the opportunity not only with his son, Joseph, as a competitor but also in utilising the time to connect with local hospitality outlets for the DeVine brand.

“We're constantly looking for ways to expand our brand awareness and this event is a prime opportunity to create some interest in the area, especially if we can leverage through creating connections with local restaurants and bars to be exposed to the 1.66 million tourists that visit the region annually,” Bianchini said.

President of Karting Australia NSW, Robert Motbey said September's event would be one of the biggest NSW state Championships in some time.

“This year's Karting Australia New South Wales State Title will be one of the biggest we've seen in a number of years and bringing that to Port Macquarie for nearly a week by the time everybody gets set up will provide a great economic influx to the area,” Motbey said.

The Karting Australia NSW State Titles will take place over the weekend of September 27-29 in Port Macquarie.