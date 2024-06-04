The June 6-9 event will take place on a surface organisers are confident will offer improved safety and performance, with “better grip and consistency for high-speed runs.”

Work on the venue began last August, benefitting from $11 million of Federal Government funding that saw improvements made to the track, drainage, and other aspects of the Queensland venue.

“As far as the drainage is concerned, historically part of the problem we have faced is getting water off of the racing surface and braking area particularly after a typical Queensland storm or from an extended rain event,” explained Harry Rowsell last May.

The upgrade work to the track consisted of “resurfacing from the 660 to the gravel trap along with the staging lanes and start-up area, redesigning the 3rd-loop turn-off area track.”

“The resurfacing was a major undertaking, but it was essential to maintain our reputation as a world-class drag racing venue,” said Willowbank Raceway's racing manager, Tracey Fletcher.

“The new surface is smoother and offers improved traction, which will make for some incredible racing this year.”

Alongside the track surface, other amenities have also been improved, including lighting and electrical aspects, together with facilities including new toilets.

It has all come together in time for the four-day Winternationals, which begins on Thursday.

Billed as a cornerstone of the Australian drag racing calendar, it's the largest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Top Fuel, Nitro Funny Car, Pro Alcohol Top Doorslammer, Pro Stock, Top Bike, Pro Stock Bike, and Pro Mod classes with over 360 entries between them.

It's predicted the new track will especially benefit Top Fuel dragsters.