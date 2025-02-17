Today’s unveiling of the PremiAir Racing Camaros brings a frantic livery season to a close.

All 25 cars that will take part in the season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park are now public with a range of different approaches throughout the field.

Some teams have opted for minor changes, such as Matt Stone Racing with its two primary cars for Nick Percat and Cameron Hill.

A similar look has been adopted for the third MSR car that wildcard entrant Cameron Crick will race in Sydney this weekend.

Other cars that look similar to last season include the Grove Racing Fords and the two Tickford Racing Mustangs, although the Cam Waters car does have some nifty new green headlights.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has added a little more colour to its two cars while three of the four Brad Jones Racing cars – Andre Heimgartner, Jaxon Evans and Bryce Fullwood – are evolutions of last year. Fullwood’s livery will be short-lived, though, with his full-time Middy’s backing gone and a rolling sponsorship program in the works.

There are minimal changes at Blanchard Racing Team while Erebus has familiar looks across its two cars, with Jack Le Brocq sporting Tyrepower colours and rookie Cooper Murray to make his full-time debut in a striking Chiko livery.

As for significant change, the biggest mover in the field is Dick Johnson Racing. The Ford squad has made its first proper change in eight years with more white on the Shell V-Power-backed Mustangs.

Another big change is BJR’s Pizza Hut car, which will be yellow for the first two rounds of the year.

Triple Eight has gone for a little more white and much less red compared to last season for its final year running Camaros in Supercars.

Team 18 is split between evolution and revolution, with its DeWalt livery similar to last year, while David Reynolds moves to Tradie Energy colours, rather than Tradie Beer.

PremiAir, meanwhile, has gone back to a black base on its Camaros, which are now backed by Isuzu Trucks.

So, with the livery field now set, which is your favourite? Cast your vote below in this week’s Pirtek Poll.