Here you can find every Supercars team’s livery for the forthcoming championship.

This story will be updated as teams pull the covers off their respective schemes.

#1 & #88 – Red Bull Ampol Racing – Will Brown, Broc Feeney – Chevrolet Camaro

Featured Videos

Red Bull Ampol Racing returns with a familiar scheme for the new year. Gone are the red accents on the skirts and front splitter. Triple Eight Race Engineering’s corporate colours make a comeback with the white skirts accented by the company’s eggshell blue.

#9 – Erebus Motorsport – Jack Le Brocq – Chevrolet Camaro

Tyrepower returns to Erebus Motorsport for the duration of the 2025 season after a series of rotating sponsors for Jack Le Brocq and the #9 Chevrolet Camaro.

#99 – Erebus Motorsport – Cooper Murray – Chevrolet Camaro

After winning the Bathurst 1000 with Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, it must not have taken much convincing to get Chiko back onboard. The famous Australian snack will take naming rights for select 2025 rounds on the #99 car, including the Sydney 500 and the Bathurst 1000.

#55 – Tickford Racing – Thomas Randle – Ford Mustang

To the surprise of nobody, Castrol is back on the #55 Ford Mustang for Thomas Randle’s fourth full-time Supercars season. A notable omission from this year’s livery is Coca-Cola, which was prominent on the rear quarter panels in 2024.

#17 & #38 – Dick Johnson Racing – Will Davison, Brodie Kostecki – Ford Mustang

Some fans asked for it, and they got it – an all-new livery for the Shell V-Power Racing Team. The Queensland team has undergone an overhaul with a raft of new staff, including a new driver in Brodie Kostecki, in an effort to bring the squad back to the top of the podium. The #17 and #38 will have white and yellow wing mirrors to differentiate the pair of Ford Mustangs.

Supercars livery launch dates remaining

Tuesday, February 11 – Matt Stone Racing (#10 & #35)

Tuesday, February 11 – Walkinshaw Andretti United (#2 & #25)

Tuesday, February 11 – Brad Jones Racing (#96)

Wednesday, February 12 – Team 18 (#18 & #20)

Wednesday, February 12 – Brad Jones Racing (#8)

Thursday, February 13 – Blanchard Racing Team (#3 & #7)

Friday, February 14 – Tickford Racing (#6)

Friday, February 14 – Brad Jones Racing (#12)

Saturday, February 15 – Penrite Racing (#19 & #26)

Sunday, February 16 – Brad Jones Racing (#14)

Monday, February 17 –PremiAir Racing (#31 & #62)