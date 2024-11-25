Stanaway was one of three drivers to endure heavy hits with the Turn 8 barrier during a qualifying session that ultimately featured just five minutes of green flag running.

While Stanaway’s Mustang received less damage than the Camaros of Cameron Hill and David Reynolds, his side-on contact registered at 52G – the highest of the three.

Stanaway returned to the wheel for final practice on Saturday morning, where he endured two off-track excursions, before Grove Racing announced he would not race.

According to the team, consultation with Supercars’ medical team resulted in the diagnosis of delayed concussion symptoms. Further consultation on Sunday morning ruled him out of the weekend entirely.

He was one of two drivers absent from Sunday’s race due to concussion; Brad Jones Racing’s Jaxon Evans also ruled out after crashing in the morning’s qualifying session.

“Unfortunately for me I didn’t end up racing in Adelaide after a concussion that I suffered in the first qualifying,” reflected Stanaway in a team video. “It’s not how I wanted to end the season.

“Initially I was in denial about the condition I was in and tried to convince the medical staff to let me drive. But in the end, it was the right call for me to not be in the car.

“Fortunately, despite the driver changes the team managed to maintain fourth in the teams’ championship, which was the objective before the weekend.

“Pleased that my incident didn’t have any effect on the teams’ championship.”

Stanaway had two stand-ins across the two days – Dale Wood and Kai Allen driving the #26 Mustang to 22nd place on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Grove Racing had wanted Allen to race on Saturday too but required sign-off from all Super2 teams in order for the youngster to compete in both classes – a process it did not have time to undertake.

Allen replaces Stanaway in the #26 entry full-time next year following the team’s mid-year decision to part ways with the Kiwi after a single campaign.

Stanaway’s first full-time Supercars season in five years netted a best race result of fourth in the opener at the Bathurst 500 back in February.

Largely outshone by teammate Matt Payne, Stanaway sat 16th in the championship before losing three places across the Adelaide weekend.

“It’s been up and down, but I feel like for us to be fourth in the teams’ championship is a solid result,” reflected Stanaway.

“There are no bad teams in Supercars, there’s just good ones and great ones and the best ones.

“I’m sure if you ask the owners or [team principal David] Cauchi where they want to be, they’d say they want to be first or second in the teams’ championship.

“But I think for the amount of seasons the team has had to gain momentum, they should be proud at this moment to be fourth in the teams’ championship.

“I think that we have really learnt a lot throughout the year, it’s such a competitive series, everyone is developing a lot and moving forward.

“I feel like we’ve been a part of that as a team and we have progressed a lot to maintain that spot in the teams’ championship.

“Hopefully as I step out the team is set up for the opportunity to move further forward in the future and I wish them the best of luck.”

Stanaway moves to PremiAir Racing next season in place of the retiring Tim Slade.