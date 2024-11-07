D’Alberto had already announced that this year would be his last season in the touring car series but has elected to miss the season finale at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The Wall Racing driver crashed out of the penultimate round at Sydney Motorsport Park in an incident with Audi RS 3 LMS driver Zac Soutar of Tufflift Racing.

A combination of factors, including damage to the Honda Civic Type R FL5, ultimately led to D’Alberto pulling the plug on the final hitout at Mount Panorama.

D’Alberto has been a TCR Australia Series stalwart since its inception in 2019 and won the title with Honda in 2022.

“Our 2024 season has unfortunately come to an early end, due to the vehicle damage sustained at Sydney Motorsport Park,” D’Alberto said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past five years in the TCR Australian Series and would like to thank Wall Racing and Honda Australia for their continued support.

“Wishing each of the teams and drivers all the best for the upcoming weekend at Bathurst.”

Just 11 cars are entered for the Bathurst International weekend.

D’Alberto’s car has been repaired for the final and will be driven by Will Harris.

TCR Australia Series practice at the Bathurst International gets underway on Friday.