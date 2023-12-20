Phantom Global Racing will make its debut in the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour in February next year which will include new Supercars recruit Jaxon Evans.

The new Chinese squad is a partnership with Timo Bernhard’s Team 75 Motorsport and will enter a strong three driver line-up, including Evans, 2023 Porsche Supercup champion Bastian Buus and DTM race winner Joel Eriksson.

The #13 Pro entry will feature a deep blue livery, with nods to its Chinese heritage in the form of a gold dragon totem on both sides of the car, along with a postmodern impression of a panda by Chinese artist Zhang Changjiang on the roof.

The entry will be backed by Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific with access to Porsche Motorsport’s at-track technical support, along with Bernhard’s Team 75 Motorsport outfit.

Evans, who was recently confirmed as Jack Smith’s replacement for Brad Jones Racing next year, is excited by the opportunity to return to the 12 Hour.

“I’m extremely excited to team up with Phantom Global Racing for the Bathurst 12 Hour, one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world,” said Evans.

“With the technical support of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, I’m confident that we can challenge for the highest honours.”

Phantom Global Racing’s Team Director Martin Young is confident his star driver line-up will be a contender.

“As a new team, it’s amazing to have the opportunity to take part in the Pro class and I would like to express my appreciation to Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific and Porsche for their trust and support,” said Young.

“It’s going to be a new track for the team, but with the young talent we have I’m hoping we can be a surprise package and achieve strong results.”

The Repco Bathurst 12 Hour will be held at Mount Panorama on February 16-18.