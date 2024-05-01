Beth Paretta is the all-electric category's new Vice President of Sporting, effective today (May 1), making for another high-profile role in motorsport.

Paretta Autosport debuted in the 2021 Indianapolis 500 and competed in alliance with Team Penske at The Brickyard, with De Silvestro behind the wheel in her first IndyCar start in six years.

The following season, the female-focused squad essentially became the third Ed Carpenter Racing entry for select street circuit/road course events with Ed Carpenter himself – who only drives on ovals – calling strategy for De Silvestro.

While linked to AJ Foyt Racing for last year's Indy 500, the team ultimately did not enter the event, nor any other in the 2023 IndyCar Series, despite Paretta herself stating, “you'll see us again, probably very soon.”

Now, it appears her time will be devoted to Formula E, with its announcement stating: “Paretta will oversee all sporting and championship activities at Formula E, driving key stakeholder relationships and cultivating new business opportunities – working closely with the FIA, existing teams, manufacturers while attracting new participants to the series' ecosystem.”

With respect to the latter, she may very well draw on her experience in executive roles at major automotive firms including Volkswagen Group, Aston Martin Lagonda, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now Stellantis).

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds said, “Beth's extensive background in motorsport management and her commitment to innovation and inclusivity are invaluable assets for Formula E.

“As we advance into a new era with our Gen3 Evo cars and look towards the Gen4, Beth's leadership will be pivotal in steering our sporting operations to new heights and enhancing our global fan engagement.”

Paretta remarked, “I am thrilled to join Formula E, a pioneer at the forefront of motorsport innovation and sustainability.

“This role presents an exciting opportunity to influence the future of electric racing and extend the series' impact on global EV development and sustainable practices.

“I am particularly excited to continue my advocacy for gender diversity within the industry under Formula E's progressive platform.”

Paretta is also on the Board of Directors of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and a delegate to the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

Since her latest IndyCar outing, De Silvestro returned to Supercars in the Dick Johnson Racing wildcard entry at last year's Bathurst 1000.