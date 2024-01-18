Ford will partner with Red Bull Racing when F1 switches to its next generation of power unit regulations in 2026.

That announcement was made a year ago and sees engineers from both operations working side by side in the development of the new power train.

“We're going back to Formula 1 in a way that we haven't in the past,” Farley said, explaining his decision to lead Ford's F1 return.

“It turns out that the best aerodynamics are in Formula 1, the best telemetry, the best digital diagnostics.

“And actually, we need all those things for electric and digital cars. So it's actually going back to the ‘70s with a pure tech transfer.

“This is not like owning our team; we're going there to literally transfer technology,” he added.

“We can offer battery tech for them, because in '26 they're going to go to like 50 percent electric and they need high discharge batteries – and we do that in NHRA, for example.

“And on the other hand, we can get telemetry, digital diagnostics, as well as aero, which can can put on our production of electric cars to make the battery smaller.

“They are the best in the world in a lot of these technologies and we need them desperately as the car business changes.

“So it's literally like going back to where we were all those years ago; tech transfer.”

Ford has been developing the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800, a car it terms “an aggressive revision to the NHRA world record-holding Mustang Cobra Jet 1400.”

The Cobra Jet 1400 completed a standing quarter-mile in 8.128s, or 171.97mph.

Much of the same hardware from the 1400 has migrated into the 1800, including four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to two double-stacked DS-250-115 motor pairings.

In the 1800, there have been changes to the transmission and battery system, the latter designed by Ford Performance in concert with MLe Racecars.

As part of the F1 project, Farley has spent time at Red Bull Racing's factory in the United Kingdom.

“I had a chance to spend a lot of time with the team in Milton Keynes and with Adrian Newey,” he explained.

“I think we're on track. '26, even though it sounds like a long way away, we have a lot of work to do on the power train, but I'm really happy with the progress.”

With the development of the 2026 F1 power unit well underway, Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner raised concerns about the ratio of combustion to electrical power in the new rules.

Early simulations suggested that it would necessitate drivers having to downshift on straights and that it would lead to ‘Frankenstein' cars.

“One of the big impacts for 2026 is weight – you're looking at pretty much a 30-kilogram swing on cars that are already approaching sportscar type of weight,” Horner explained.

“There's some very positive things about 2026 and a sustainable fuel and so on is extremely positive.

“But I think that perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention before it's too late is to look at the ratio between combustion power and electrical power to ensure that we're not creating a technical Frankenstein which will require the chassis to compensate to such a degree, with moveable aero to reduce the drag to such a level that the racing will be affected.

“There will be no tow effect, there will be no DRS because effectively you're running at that at all points in time, and that the combustion engine just doesn't become a generator to recharge a battery.

“I think that could easily be addressed with just tuning the ratio between combustion and electrical power.”

Other manufacturers do not share Horner's concern, with his calls for change falling on deaf ears.

As is the way in F1, the comments instead sparked speculation that the Red Bull/Ford project was behind the eight ball.

Increased electrification (by around three times) is just one of the ambitions of F1's 2026 rules.

It also plans to end the burning of fossil carbon fuel and instead use fully sustainable fuels as power is predicted to rise to over 1000bhp from the 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged engines.

The MGU-K will be enclosed within the chassis, alongside the battery and control electronics, making the cars safer, while the MGU-H will be done away with entirely, bringing down costs.

There will also be a list of standardised components and a limit on the number of power units teams can use per car, per season, and cost caps on development.

Combined, those changes have proved enough to lure Ford into the fray, alongside Audi and General Motors, which has registered its interest as a power unit manufacturer.

Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, and Honda are all set to remain, the latter swapping its allegiance from Red Bull Racing to Aston Martin.