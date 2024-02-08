Houlihan missed the final two rounds of last year's championship after rupturing his quadricep in a training accident just outside of his home town of Albury, NSW – a drama which almost certainly cost him the Veterans' World Cup title and a top three in the open title.

The 54-year-old underwent major surgery and reduced what would normally be a eight-to-12 month recovery period to just three – a result that his surgeon described as “unbelievable”.

This year's eight-round championship begins on the big dunes of Saudi Arabia this week and finishes in Jordan in November.

Just five weeks after that Houlihan intends to be back in the Middle East for another crack at Dakar.

Ironically, Houlihan was at Dakar last month in an administration and leadership role and learning more about the event from an ‘off the bike' perspective.

“It's been very hectic since I returned from Saudi Arabia watching the Dakar Rally three weeks ago,” said Houlihan.

“I have managed to get some time back on the bike but more importantly I have spent the past 12 weeks doing intense rehab on my left leg after the surgery last October.

“I am really happy with the strength that I have back in my Quadricep tendon which was completely ruptured.

“After talking with my physio and my surgeon, [wife] Katie and I made the decision late last week that I will be able to race in Saudi.

“It's been one of the busiest weeks I've ever had, getting medical clearances, doing the yearly WADA anti-doping and Sports Integrity course so I can get my FIM International Race License, finding flights and accommodation and more importantly getting a bike to race in Saudi Arabia.”

Houlihan, regarded as one of the toughest international sportsmen Australia has produced, admits he is facing one of the most challenging years of his sporting career.

“I am facing my biggest challenge ever, with this year's eight-round World Baja series that finishes on November 30 and then the Dakar Rally starting only four weeks after, so every bit of support and assistance is crucial this year more than ever,” said Houlihan.

“I'm very thankful to get support this early in the year with Speedcafe.com, Channings Bottle Yard, Squire Ag Services and Shaun Walsh Earthmoving committing early to provide support for the FIM BAJA World Cup Championships and the 2025 Dakar Rally.

“As they say, it's go time.”

2024 FIM BAJA WORLD CUP

1: Saudi Baja, Saudi Arabia, February 8-10

2: Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura, Spain, May 2-4

3: Baja España Aragón, Spain, July 26-28

4: Hungarian Baja, Hungary, August 8-11

5: Qatar International Baja, Qatar, Oct 31- Nov 2

6: Baja TT do Oeste, Portugal, November 8-10

7: Dubai International Baja, United Arab Emirates, November 15-17

8: Jordan Baja, Jordan, November 28-30

2025 DAKAR RALLY

Saudi Arabia Jan 5-19, 2025