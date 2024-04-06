All the Saturday stages of the Techworkz Automotive Rally of Canberra, Round 1 of the Australian Championship have been cancelled with Sunday’s programme pending.

The Condo 750, an annual offroad navigational rally for cars, motorbikes, buggies, quad bikes and side cars has been cancelled, and the third round of the NSW Hillclimb Championship has also been called.

Due to the amount of water that has fallen and continued to fall, the decision was made to cancel Saturday’s stages of the Rally of Canberra. Upmost was the safety of officials along with that of the teams and drives.

Consultation with all concerned on Saturday morning in a briefing showed support for the cancellation of stages. They don’t want to damage vehicles unnecessarily and potentially put the volunteers and rescue teams in danger as well.

Organisers have acknowledged that there are crews that have travelled from as far as West Australia and Tasmania and that they tried everything possible to get the rally started. Unfortunately, conditions did not relent.

It is expected that all stages on Sunday in the Kowen Forrest will take place after conditions have been assessed on Saturday afternoon.

The Condo 750 committee has made the decision to cancel the event which is based our of Condobolin in Central West NSW. The damage to landholders’ properties, tracks as well as public roads from the recent weather would have been impacted further by the event. Organisers will commence the 2025 event which is scheduled for early April.

The Wollongong Sporting Car Club which run Huntley Hillclimb have cancelled what would have been Round 3 of the NSW Hillclimb Championship. The course was awash with water and debris and in no condition to stage the event. Whether there will be a replacement round, or a new date will be advised.