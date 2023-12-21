For the second year in a row, they will join forces with James and Theo Koundouris in a highly experienced quartet at Mount Panorama.

This time around, however, they will be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 rather than an Audi R8 LMS.

The car made its debut in the hands of the Canberra-based Koundouris brothers in the final round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, at least month’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

There, they finished 10th, eighth, and ninth outright, while running with the GT3 Am class contenders.

Webb is both a Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour winner while Russell finished on the podium as Brodie Kostecki’s co-driver in both of this year’s Supercars enduros.

He can also lay claim to a class win in the 12 Hour in 2022, which he shares with the Koundouris brothers.

That is one of their two Am triumphs among a total of three in class at Mount Panorama, the other coming in Class B in a Porsche in 2015.

Between the four of them, they boast a total of 29 Bathurst 12 Hour starts, including 11 for Russell in the race’s GT3 era.

The 2024 effort will see the Supabarn Mercedes-AMG prepared and run by the same Tigani Autosport outfit which was responsible for the Valmont Racing effort in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Tigani Motorsport Managing Director Nathan Tigani said, “For me it’s exciting with such an experienced driver line up.

“We showed last year with the Valmont Mercedes that we can produce a fast race car [being a Silver class entry inside the top 10 shootout] so it’s motivating to be able to put that form and work in to this car and piggyback off the knowledge gained from last year. It already puts us in much better shape.

“We had a great test at Sydney Motorsport Park in early December, and have a few more days planned in January, so we can head to Mount Panorama all guns blazing for a result.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18.