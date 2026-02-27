A strong field of current and former champions, alongside a pair of invited guest drivers will take to the streets of Albert Park, in what will be the final year for the current generation 992 GT3 Cup Car.

A field of 24 full-time entries will be joined by a number of part-time teams plus two guest drivers.

The first confirmed is French/Finnish driver Marcus Amand, who returns with TekworkX Motorsport after several appearances in the series in 2025, including a race victory at The Bend.

With the exception of guest appearances such as Amand, fields will be capped at 28 entries for the 2026 season.

The cap corresponds with the number of new generation 992.2 GT3 Cup Cars that will enter the country ahead of their 2027 season debut.

“We’re very pleased with the grid assembled this year,” Porsche Cars Australia motorsport manager Craig Nayda said.

“It bucks a previous trend that has sometimes seen the final year of a Carrera Cup model traditionally being one where grids drop off.

“It shows that, with our revised calendar and race formats in place this year, the value proposition of Carrera Cup remains strong, as does the desire of teams and drivers to be at the front of the queue when the [992.2] 911 Cup comes to market later this year.”

For the first time since 2015, the two most recent champions will compete.

Reigning champion Dylan O’Keeffe returns to defend his crown with GWR/RAM Motorsport, while two-time champion Harri Jones returns to McElrea Racing, with whom his first championship was won.

A pair of hard-charging Michelin Sprint Challenge graduates will also race full-time.

Reigning champion Jake Santalucia steps up to Carrera Cup with Wall Racing, while third placed Tom Bewley continues his relationship with Team Porsche New Zealand and Earl Bamber Motorsport.

Additional Sprint Challenge graduates are yet to be confirmed.

The full Carrera Cup grid for the Australian Grand Prix will be announced in the coming days, with a mix of Pro and Pro-Am competitors.

Carrera Cup Australia celebrates its 21st anniversary season this year, coinciding with Porsche Cars Australia’s 75th birthday celebrations.