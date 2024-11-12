The motocross star-turned-rally ace is the latest big name to be locked in to the Sydney event, which will take place at Accor Stadium on March 7-8 next year.

He joins the likes of seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup, ex-Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher and rallying stars Sebastien Loeb and Hayden Paddon on the list of confirmed drivers.

As well as his well-known two-wheeled exploits, and his six American rallying titles, Pastrana also won the World Powerboat Championship in 2022, proof of his remarkable versatility.

He is also no stranger to the ROC format with nine previous starts. In 2005 he made the semi-finals of the individual event, only to be knocked out by Loeb, before helping Team USA to the final of the Nations Cup the following year.

In 2009 he made another semi-finals appearance in the Nations Cup, where he and Tanner Foust were beaten by a German line-up consisting of Vettel and Michael Schumacher, F1 legend and father of Mick.

“When [ROC co-founder] Fredrik [Johnsson] contacted me and told me that the Race of Champions was headed to Sydney, that just felt right – one of my favourite events in one of my favourite countries,” said Pastrana.

“The ROC is a great concept and I think the Australian fans will love it.

“I have some unfinished business in ROC and I would love nothing more than to win my first Champion of Champions title and help Team USA win the ROC Nations Cup in Australia, which is almost like a second home to me.

“We are very close to confirming my teammate for the event and I would like to think we will have a serious shot at finally winning the Nations Cup for Team USA after coming close several times.”

Johnson welcomed Pastrana to what is already shaping up as an exciting ROC line-up.

“Travis Pastrana is one of the greatest characters and strongest competitors in world motorsports,” said Johnsson.

“Even in a group with so many exceptional drivers that compete in ROC, Travis truly stands out with his incredible spirit never giving up no matter what.

“His career is just amazing and has resulted in a list of successes on two and four wheels, in the air and, more recently, on water that is unmatched in the world.

“Travis has a great affinity with Australian fans and has been an inspiration for many Australian competitors, especially in the motocross and freestyle space.

“He is always a crowd favourite at the Race of Champions events and will arrive in Sydney as focused and as competitive as ever as he chases his first Champion of Champions title and Team USA’s first ROC Nations Cup title since 2002.

“We are also excited at the prospect confirming his teammate in the coming weeks and look forward to adding another name to our impressive list of competitors for the Australian fans to see in action.”

Tickets for the Race of Champions are on sale now.