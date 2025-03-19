Global Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook declared at Albert Park that he’s pleased to see GM fighting back in the wake of the shock January announcement.

Triple Eight’s move has forced GM, which is now a minnow player in the Australian new vehicle market, to re-evaluate its Supercars program.

While there were initial fears it could have been a fatal blow, GM has elected to up its financial and technical support.

“We race against GM all over the world in other series, and they are serious competitors, and they’re committed to motorsports,” Rushbrook to media at Albert Park.

“Now, their presence in this market, with a product to sell to customers, is a lot lower than what they have in other markets.

“So there was, of course, some concern, since they’re a smaller player in the market, would they truly be committed to the series?

“But it’s good to see that, yes, they are committed to the series.”

GM’s moves have included poaching Triple Eight technical director Jeromy Moore, re-signing coveted engine supplier KRE and star endurance driver Craig Lowndes.

The engine deal is a particular thorn in the side for Ford and Triple Eight, which is now aiming to set up its own shop to supply all Blue Oval teams.

Rushbrook noted GM’s approach appears to be aimed at long-term involvement alongside Ford and new-for-2026 Supercars player Toyota.

“Everything that we’ve seen is they are committed to staying in the sport, and I think long term, not just near term, and they’re taking those steps,” he continued.

“Whether it’s technical support, financial, to get the right HT, to keep their engine program at KRE and keep their teams competitive, and that’s what we want, right?

“Yes, Ford wants to win races and championships, but not against a weak competitor. So we want GM Chevy to be strong.

“It’s good for the sport, good for the fans to see that rivalry, and especially with Toyota coming in in 2026 then there’s even more option for manufacturer competition.”

GM’s moves have caused significant angst at Triple Eight as they are being orchestrated by the team’s founder Roland Dane, who only left his position on its board at the end of 2024.

Asked for his thoughts on GM poaching staff from Triple Eight, Rushbrook said: “That happens in other series too. So fair game.”

Dane declared last week that his loyalty lies with GM, which Triple Eight began a 16-year association with when it was spurned by Ford back in 2008.

“I’ve never personally met Roland Dane, so I don’t know him,” said Rushbrook.

“Obviously, I know him through reputation and everything from him being in the paddock and credit to him for what he built with Triple Eight.

“Exactly what he’s doing these days, I don’t know.”