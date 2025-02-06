The scheme for Red Bull Ampol Racing’s final season as a Chevrolet squad will be revealed on Saturday, February 8 at 8:30am AEDT before hitting the track at 11:15am AEDT.

Drivers Will Brown and Broc Feeney were already confirmed to be at the event driving in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania race.

The circuit is owned by Triple Eight stakeholder Tony Quinn, who has one of the team’s 2023 Gen3 Camaro race cars in New Zealand.

Saturday will mark Triple Eight’s second livery reveal in just over a week, having taken the covers of a Red Bull Mustang last Friday while announcing its 2026 deal with the Blue Oval.

The Highlands event will be livestreamed via Stuff.co.nz.

Matt Stone Racing (#4 Cameron Hill) and Tickford Racing (#55 Thomas Randle) are the only two teams to reveal 2025 liveries so far.

Triple Eight’s reveal at the NZ GP will come a week earlier than the team originally indicated and now coincides with the launch date of Erebus Motorsport’s 2025 contenders.

Erebus’ reveal will come as part of an open house at Young Timer Garage in Melbourne, which has promoted the event using imagery of the team’s 2024 Chicko Roll Camaro.

Dick Johnson Racing is set to reveal its highly anticipated new look later today ahead of a fan event at its team workshop on Saturday.

2025 Repco Supercars Championship livery reveal dates