The entry in one of the world's great GT races comes as part of its ongoing partnership with Johor Motorsports Racing, which has seen it field co-branded cars in the Bathurst 12 Hour, GT World Challenge Australia, GT World Challenge Europe, and now the Asian Le Mans Series.

Mercedes-AMG Junior Driver Jordan Love, who will be behind the wheel of the Triple Eight/JMR car at Mount Panorama next month, will also be part of the crew in subsequent Intercontinental GT Challenge rounds at both Spa-Francorchamps and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Other drivers are yet to be confirmed, although JMR's involvement means that at least Prince Jefri Ibrahim, of the Johor Royal Family, can reasonably expected to be in the driver line-up.

Of note considering the potential for Broc Feeney to tackle those races is that Spa falls a week before the NTI Townsville 500 and Indianapolis a week before the Bathurst 1000, although the official test days for the former occur on May 21-22, just after the Wanneroo Supercars weekend.

Triple Eight's presence in the GT3 arena has ramped up in recent years and its Banyo workshop, in the northern suburbs of Brisbane, is nowadays the local outpost for Mercedes-AMG's customer racing programme in the region.

The squad will once again field two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in next month's Bathurst 12 Hour, in the Pro class with Broc Feeney, Will Brown, and Mikael Grenier combining in Car #888, while Team Principal Jamie Whincup, Love, and Ibrahim will drive in Pro-Am in Car #88.

Love will also drive for Triple Eight in the remaining ALMS races at the Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit in the weekends before the Bathurst 12 Hour, given Feeney's testing commitments with its Red Bull Ampol Racing Supercars programme.

The West Australian is at the same circuits this weekend and the next as well, also in a Mercedes-AMG but with one of Triple Eight's Supercars rivals in Grove Racing, contesting the opening races of the Creventic 24H Series.

“I'm really excited to announce my first plans for 2024,” said Love.

“Competing in endurance races on three different continents, especially with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, is a fantastic opportunity.

“It's great to be racing with Grove Racing and I'm eager to get our partnership off to a strong start at the 6-Hour Abu Dhabi and 24-Hour Dubai.

“The Asian Le Mans Series and Intercontinental GT Challenge offer unique challenges and prestigious events, and I'm thrilled to be racing with Johor Racing in those competitions.

“Returning to Bathurst, Spa, and making my debut in the USA at the Indianapolis 8 Hour are the highlights, and I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills and helping the teams in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.

“It's going to be an intense and rewarding year, and I'm ready for the challenges that lie ahead.”

The 6H Abu Dhabi will be held this weekend (January 20-21) followed by the 24H Dubai on January 26-28, the ALMS 4 Hours of Dubai on February 4, the ALMS 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi (double-header) on February 10-11, and the Bathurst 12 Hour on February 16-18.

The 24 Hours of Spa will be held on June 26-30 and the Indianapolis 8 Hour on October 4-6.