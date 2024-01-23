Kraihamer will join the squad's regular drivers, David Crampton and Trent Harrison, in an Invitational class entry which will enjoy factory support from Austria.

Last year, Crampton's squad was forced to withdraw the car from the event due to mechanical dramas, switching to an Audi R8.

With factory support from KTM, he is excited about their prospects in 2024.

“Bathurst has always been our Achilles heel in the past,” said Crampton.

“But 2024 will definitely be our year! Our team is better positioned than ever, with fantastic support from KTM in Austria which we have never had before, as such I think this year's entry is the highest-quality team we have ever put together for this race.”

Harrison, who is contesting the race with Crampton for a fifth time, added, “I am so excited to be back in Bathurst with my great friend David and our new team-mate Laura.”

Kraihamer will be making her Mount Panorama debut but the 32-year-old Austrian is an experienced X-Bow driver thanks to her exploits in the Fanatec GT2 European Series.

The KTM X-Bow GT2 produces 600hp and weighs just over 1000kg, with a 2.5-litre five-cylinder Audi engine.

It shares the carbon fibre construction and tub of the GT4 version, but with enhanced aerodynamics and performance.

The other confirmed entries in the Invitational class are MARC Cars for Matt Stone Racing, Wheels FX Racing, and the IRC entry which will feature Champ Car legend Paul Tracy; plus the French-built Vortex.

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.