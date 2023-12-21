Kassulke smashed into a wall at The Chase when his MARC Car suffered brake failure during Friday practice for this year’s event.

He escaped major injury but the entry was withdrawn from the race, and the 12 Hour regular has spent the year recovering for his eighth tilt at the once-around-the-clock Mount Panorama enduro.

The Wheels FX Racing is comprised of a Gen II MARC Car prepared by Ryan McLeod, father of Cameron and the creator of MARC, to run in the Invitational class.

“We are returning in my rebuilt Mustang for another crack and I know we’ll have the speed gods on our side this year,” said Kassulke.

“We’ve had two miserable 12 Hour events and since I’ve been out of the car for 12 months, I am very keen to get back to Bathurst in February.

“Myself, Hadrian and Cameron are the designated pilots, and Ryan McLeod will team manage, with the usual group of suspects in the pit box taking care of the preparation.

“Amidst some tough competition in the Invitational class we are looking forward to getting to Bathurst in February.”

McLeod will be one of several drivers who will back up for Supercars action at Bathurst on the weekend after the 12 Hour, when he makes his Super2 debut in a PremiAir Racing-prepared ZB Commodore.

Other Invitational class entries include a bold French-built sportscar powered by a 6.2-litre Chevrolet V8 engine.

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18 and the Thrifty Bathurst 500 on February 23-25.