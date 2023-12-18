The New Zealander has contested the past two enduro campaigns as Jack Smith’s co-driver in the SCT Logistics-backed entry, interspersed with his commitments as a contracted Porsche Driver.

Now, with Smith stepping back from full-time competition – and after the likes of Zak Best and Declan Fraser were in the frame – the seat is Evans’ own next year.

“Very excited for the opportunity to join the Supercars grid full-time,” said the 27-year-old.

“Having started my racing career here, returning to Australia at some stage has always been an aspiration.

“Supercars produces some of the closest and most exciting racing – a massive attraction for any driver here or overseas.

“Of course, a big change in scenery, but an exciting one – I think the challenge of something new is a situation I thrive in, so I can’t wait to get going.

“This opportunity gives me the chance to expand my profile as a complete driver and still engage with the GT and endurance racing I have been doing for the past four years in Europe and the USA.

“I have to extend a massive thank you to SCT logistics, the Smith family and Andrew Jones [SCT Motorsport manager] for placing their trust in my ability to perform both on and off the track.

“There are many moving parts in the background, so a big thank you as well to my support network here in Australia.”

Evans made a name for himself in Australia as the Carrera Cup Pro title winner in 2018, before winning the Porsche Junior Programme Shootout and embarking on a career as one of the Weissach marque’s own drivers.

His credits include the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland rookie title, the outright Porsche Carrera Cup France title, a Bathurst 12 Hour class podium (second in Pro-Am in 2020), a second place in the Porsche Supercup title race, and victory in the Nürburgring 12 Hour.

However, he has also been a quiet achiever in just three Supercars starts to date, hauling the SCT Logistics Camaro from 22nd to 14th during his driving in this year’s Sandown 500 and then gaining 10 positions in the first stint of the Bathurst 1000.

BJR Team Owner Brad Jones said, “We’re excited to welcome Jaxon full-time to the team in 2024. We all know each other quite well and Jaxon has always been a pleasure to work with.

“He has shown potential as a co-driver and has a lot of speed at hand; he’ll be one to watch next year that’s for sure.

“What Jaxon achieved overseas is the envy of most drivers and he’s an amazing asset with his breadth of experience across so many professional categories. He’s a natural fit for us.”

Evans will be based in Australia again in 2024 but is still set to partake in racing on top of Supercars.

The announcement means that next year’s Repco Supercars Championship field is now settled, so far as full-time drivers are concerned, with the rest of the BJR stable being Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, and Macauley Jones.

BJR will test at Winton on February 7, along with the rest of the southern-based teams.