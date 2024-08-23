Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that Liam Lawson will be in one of Red Bull's four cars next season.

The New Zealander has worked as reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and RB this season while waiting for a permanent race call-up.

He substituted for Daniel Ricciardo in five races last year, starting at the Dutch Grand Prix after the Australian broke his hand.

Lawson has been left on the sidelines since Ricciardo's return.

There were suggestions that could come as quickly as this weekend as pressure mounted on Sergio Perez.

However, Red Bull Racing opted to leave Perez in place, with Ricciardo also holding on to his seat at RB amid continued speculation he could be moved aside for Lawson.

Marko has previously admitted that the 22-year-old is free to move elsewhere if, by September, Red Bull is unable to offer him a race seat for 2025.

Speaking with Kleine Zeitung ahead of this weekend's Dutch GP, he affirmed that Lawson would be on the grid in one of the Austrian company's cars.

“In September there will be a decision,” he began.

“He will be sitting in one of our cars next year.”

With four cars and three drivers already under contract, Lawson's apparent promotion appears to put Ricciardo at risk.

The Australian is still without a new deal following a rocky start to 2024.

His form and results have improved in recent races, though clearly not enough to suggest to Red Bull's bosses that he's a better bet than Perez at the senior team.

“I still know that performance is my best friend,” Ricciardo said when asked about Marko's comments.

“If I do what I said I can do, what I know I can do and am capable of, then I think it puts me in a very good position to stay somewhere in the family for next year.

“I've just got to focus on that.”

While acutely aware of the threat Lawson poses to his career, Ricciardo harbours no ill will towards the New Zealander.

“Speaking of Liam, obviously I got to see him drive the car last year and I do think he did a great job,” Ricciardo said.

“I do think he is worthy of a seat on the grid.

“In a way, I'm happy for him like, if he's guaranteed a sear next year then I think that's good because he is a deserving driver.

“Then what does that meant for me? As I said, probably a little bit unknown, but if I perform then they'll find a spot for me somewhere.”

The obvious option is to replace Perez, the Mexican's future far from settled despite holding a contract for next season.

“If Checo constantly brings his normal speed, we are satisfied,” Marko noted.

“But he always has these fluctuations somewhere, whether in qualifying or a certain race section.

“The consistency is not there, that's the problem.”