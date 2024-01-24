The Erebus returnee is part of a four-pronged driver line-up in the M-Motorsport entry which will run in the Pro-Am class, partnering team owner Justin McMillan as well as Glen Wood and Garth Walden.

For Le Brocq and Erebus, the programme is a return to their roots.

The Melburnian's previous stint at the team included success in Australian GT behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz SLS, a car with which Erebus won the 12 Hour in 2013.

Furthermore, Le Brocq helped M-Motorsport develop its Camaro back in 2015, and Wood was his Number One mechanic and data engineer when he won the Australian Formula Ford Championship in 2012.

“I'm super excited to be getting the band back together and attacking the Mountain in a current spec Mercedes GT3,” said Le Brocq, who will drive an Erebus Camaro in the 2024 Supercars Championship.

“I obviously spent some time in the SLS back in ‘13-'14 under the Erebus banner and to be back with Justin and Glen, who I've shared some incredibly memorable times with, is a huge honour.

“It's also a great opportunity to get some early miles in before my 2024 Supercars campaign with Erebus gets underway at the Bathurst 500.”

This year's Bathurst 12 Hour will be McMillan's 10th start in the once-around-the-clock enduro.

Wood has been part of the team since 2015 and boasts multiple wins and poles in GT3 competition, victory in the GT4 class of the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour, and a podium finish in the Silver class last year.

Walden, owner of GWR Australia, is a Bronze-ranked driver who was called up again after impressing M-Motorsport when he joined the team for last November's Highlands 6 Hour.

“With the support of Erebus and our M-Motorsport team, together with a new Mercedes GT3 and a formidable Pro-Am driver lineup, I am confident that we will be a strong contender for the Pro-Am this year,” said McMillan.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is undoubtedly one of the world's most demanding races and we have a lot of boxes to tick but I'm excited for what's to come.”

The M-Motorsport/Erebus squad will test at Phillip Island on January 30 before the Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.