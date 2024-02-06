The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner joins Team 18 this year following an off-season switch from the Grove Racing squad.

He will race with season-long backing from Tradie Beer, the Tradie brand moving its support over after backing Declan Fraser at Tickford last year.

Reynolds' car will sport the colours of Tradie's Zero Carb beer while other major backing will come from familiar Team 18 partners such as Toyota Forklifts and East Coast Car Rentals.

“The car looks absolutely sensational,” said Reynolds.

“The colours are going to pop on track and stand out amongst the pack, and I just can't wait to drive the car and see how fast we are.

“I'm really looking forward to the year, it's going to be fantastic and I'm very excited to have Tradie as our main partner.

“I think the Tradie Beer brand is a great match for my own. We're all about a larrikin character and fun times. We've got some awesome partners as well backing that and all the feedback received so far has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Reynolds will drive the Tradie Camaro for the first time at the pre-season test at Winton on Wednesday.