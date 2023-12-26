That’s according to the Super2 winner himself who explained the left-field training tool on the KTM Summer Grill.

Despite having already earned a promotion to the main game with Walkinshaw Andretti United, the Kiwi is still very early on his Supercars journey.

It was only this year that he decided to jump ship from the Porsche system and join WAU in Super2.

For this season he carried over his left-foot braking habit from karting and Porsches, however wants to make a move to right-foot braking, known to better suit a Supercar, for next season.

To help make the transition Wood is practicing right-foot braking and his heel-and-toe technique in an old Hyundai left in Australia by a former housemate.

“To be honest, the only reason I was left foot brake is because the first time I jumped in the car was an evaluation day and we only got three runs, and it was the first thing my foot did,” he said.

“I just didn’t change this year. But now I’ve got a little bit more time to perfect my craft with right-foot braking I’ll transition over the summer.

“My flat mate who used to live here, he came over from New Zealand, and he left his manual Hyundai Getz here. So I’ve just been driving that. Hopefully he doesn’t catch wind of it.

“So that helps a little bit. I’m still trying to practice my race starts in that as well…”

Talking about his impending rookie season in the main game, Wood highlighted the fundamentals as his primary target.

“It’s going to be a really big step up, but for me it’s just making sure I get on top of the basics like tyre management, even pit stops,” he said.

“Perfecting all that stuff early on will make the end of the year a lot more competitive, because it’s very easy to rush all that stuff and forget how important it is.

“By the end of the year I want to have a couple of Top 10 Shootouts and stuff like that, that would be cool. When you look back at when Brodie [Kostecki] first joined, he hit the ground pretty fast. Hopefully I can do the same, but I’m not counting my chickens before they hatch.

“I’m just excited to jump in, work with Chaz [Mostert], and it’s going to be a really exciting time in my life. I want to absorb it and take it in.”

Managing the off-track workload is another challenge Wood knows is coming, the likeable Kiwi hoping to let his personality shine.

“I think that’s going to be the hardest part, not just jumping out of the race car and sitting in the truck and being on your own,” he said.

“I’m going to interact with everyone and be myself. Helpfully that works and people enjoy that side of me.

“I’ve got the best teammate to learn from on that front. Chaz is the first one to be at signing sessions and the last one to leave.

“[WAU CEO] Bruce [Stewart] is a really good character as well so having him guide me along is going to help as well. I’m really excited to do this with WAU, because it feels like a family.”

For more from Ryan Wood check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.