Richie Stanaway led an all-Supercars top three in a Superstock Charity Invitational that raised $120,000 last night.

A number of big names were part of the Superstock Charity Invitational at Paradise Valley Speedway, organised by Steve Williams, best known as being the caddie of golfing legend Tiger Woods.

The race was won by Grove Racing signing Stanaway ahead of Ryan Wood, who will graduate to Supercars next season with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Completing the podium was Brad Jones Racing lead driver Andre Heimgartner.

The field also included Bathurst 1000 legend Greg Murphy, former World Rally Championship regular Hayden Paddon and drifting star Fanga Dan.

Together they raised NZ$120,000 for charity, $60K each for Ronald McDonald House and Starship Foundation.

Among those trackside was renowned Aussie motorsport commentator Greg Rust, who was thrilled to see the event finally take part after a number of false starts.

“Steve [Williams] and the Rotorua Stock Car Club did such a good job staging the event,” Rust told Speedcafe.

“There was real a sense of relief too because wet weather and the pandemic had forced them to postpone it several times, finally they were able to run it and it didn’t disappoint!

“Three heats on Friday night to get acquainted with the cars and the track were followed by three fantastic races on Saturday night.

“If I was a car owner I would have been bloody nervous but honestly the drivers had a ball! They got better with every outing.

“No major incidents, lots of passing a bit of paint swapping. In the ultra competitive and often political world of motorsport you rarely see everyone smiling at the end of an event.

” It was a perfect way to wrap up the season.”