According to a piece on the championship’s official website, “An additional day of wind tunnel testing is scheduled in a move aimed at refining the aesthetics of modifications made to the Ford Mustang.”

The activity will take place on January 12 at the same Windshear facility at which the three days of testing was held last month.

Supercars states that parity was achieved then, with the extra activity “focused exclusively on enhancing the aesthetics of the modifications made to the Ford Mustang.”

During the earlier wind tunnel testing, the Ford Mustang underwent changes to the splitter profile,

Both the Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro had changes to the lower splitter surface “to reduce sensitivity.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “Comprehensive reports, along with detailed data from the December test, have been provided to all teams, emphasising transparency in the development process.

“While both cars are still in the USA, a decision has been agreed to by both Homologation Teams to conduct one further wind tunnel examination of the updated Ford model using the agreed modifications made after aero parity was reached during the December test.”

Supercars is yet to publicise details regarding the 2024 Vehicle Specification Documents (bodywork).

However, videos published from the wind tunnel test showed pieces such as wing pillar gurneys being added to the Mustang.

One informed figure hypothesised to Speedcafe that such a move may be an attempt to induce drag, with the Mustang said to be inherently slightly ‘slipperier’ due to a slightly smaller frontal area.

It is therefore possible that those gurneys are the area of focus with respect to aesthetic tidy-ups.

Since the completion of the December test, both the Mustang and the Camaro have been in Parc ferme, retaining all test gear for further analysis and adjustments.

They are currently being stored at NASCAR’s R&D facility near Windshear.

Supercars has advised that “a smaller group of representatives” from the homologation teams, namely Dick Johnson Racing for Ford and Triple Eight Race Engineering for Chevrolet, and Supercars will return to the United States.