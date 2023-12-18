The 2024 Supercars field is now complete with all 24 full-time entries formally confirmed.

A frantic silly season has finally come to an end with confirmation that Jaxon Evans will replace Jack Smith in the SCT-backed Brad Jones Racing entry.

That announcement follows the long-awaited formalisation of Cam Waters and Thomas Randle as the drivers for a streamlined Tickford Racing outfit.

There is significant change in the Supercars field next year, starting with title winners Erebus Motorsport.

Will Brown will join Triple Eight for 2024 as Shane van Gisbergen’s replacement, Jack Le Brocq stepping into Erebus as Brown’s replacement.

Le Brocq will in turn be replaced at Matt Stone Racing by Nick Percat, who leaves Walkinshaw Andretti United after a tough couple of seasons.

Percat’s place in the WAU line-up will be taken by Super2 graduate Ryan Wood.

Team 18 will welcome David Reynolds in place of Scott Pye, while Reynolds’ place in the Grove Racing line-up will be taken by Richie Stanaway.

James Courtney, meanwhile, moves to an expanded Blanchard Racing Team outfit with rookie Aaron Love.

PremiAir Racing and Dick Johnson Racing will field unchanged line-ups.

2024 Supercars entry list