Branch started the day 10:54s to the good after he was credited 27 minutes for stopping to assist the injured Tosha Schareina (Monster Energy Honda) on Stage 1.

Being the road opener, the Botswanan was expected to cede time relative to his rivals, but bonuses helped him stay 2:30s clear of the field overall.

A throng of Monster Energy Honda riders follow, namely Cornejo, Ricky Brabec at 6:50s off the pace, and Pablo Quintanilla at 15:31s back.

Fifth overall is 2023 World Rally-Raid Champion Luciano Benavides of Husqvarna Factory Racing, with Red Bull GasGas rider Daniel Sanders sixth at 17:29s off top spot and the Australian’s team-mate, Sam Sunderland, another 1:11s in arrears.

Red Bull KTM’s Toby Price holds eighth position, up from 16th a day earlier, and has crept slightly closer to the top in terms of the split, at 19:21s behind Branch.

The 463km special between Al Henakiyah and Al Duwadimi started with around 30km in the dunes before becoming a quicker, predominantly dirt track route.

Benavides and Quintanilla set the early pace, with identical splits to Kilometre 41, before the latter took over top spot on stage.

Cornejo made it a three-way fight for the day’s honours and would not have even needed the help of the opener bonuses which he collected to take out the stage, by a 6:35s margin over Benavides and another 13 seconds to Quintanilla.

Price was on for a solid stage until he dropped almost five minutes relative to the aforementioned trio in the final 31km before the finish line and ended up seventh on the day.

It was a similar story for Sanders, who set the 13th-quickest time of the day, one position behind Branch, having run on the cusp of the top 10 for much of it.

Mason Klein’s hopes of Dakar 2024 glory appear to have finally been put paid to, after a reprieve when his Kove motorcycle finally arrived in time for the close of scrutineering after being held up in customs in Dubai.

The American, riding for his own KORR Offroad Racing Team, was third overall at the start of the day but lost almost two hours at Kilometre 46 and, while he got going again, is yet to make the finish as at time of writing.

Last year’s Dakar champion, Red Bull KTM’s Kevin Benavides, sits 12th overall in his return to racing following a broken fibula.

Stage 3, from Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiya, will be the longest of the rally so far in terms of the 733km total distance.

The 438km special includes a mixture of rocks, sand, and dunes.

General classification: Bikes Top 10