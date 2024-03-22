The Australian took to social media earlier this week to announce that he had parted ways with KTM after almost a decade as a factory rider, with the 2024 Dakar Rally proving to be their last event together.

Now, the house of orange has issued its own comment on the split, to thank Price for his contribution to the squad.

Holzl said, “First of all, we would like to say a huge thank you to Toby for all of his incredible achievements with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

“It’s safe to say I share the sentiment of the whole team in that we are sorry to see Toby go, but we would like to thank him for the key role he has played in the team for so many years.

“From his two Dakar wins to his world championship title, Toby has always given 110 percent.

“He is a team player through and through and has shown incredible passion and commitment to the brand over the years.

“We wish Toby all the very best for the future.”

KTM’s global motorsport boss, Pit Beirer, also paid tribute to Price, saying, “A massive thank you to Toby for everything he has contributed to our rally programme, and for the passion he has constantly shown for the sport and the brand.

“Joining the KTM family over 15 years ago, he has brought home a collection of trophies and successes for the team, including his world championship title and two Dakar wins.

“Toby has been a hugely influential member of the rally team, and his significance to the brand and its many triumphs cannot be overstated.

“I’m certain I speak for all at KTM when I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Price has competed on KTM motorcycles for 15 years, winning five Australian Off-Road Championship titles before triumphing in Dakar for a first time in 2016, then sensationally adding another crown in 2019 despite carrying a fractured wrist all the way through the event.

Now 36 years of age, he ended up a relatively lowly fifth in last January’s edition, just the second time he has missed the podium when making the finish.

KTM is yet to name a replacement although Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo’s departure from Honda has been announced since Price’s contract news.

The latter is competing on four wheels this weekend, driving a trophy truck in the Score International Championship’s San Felipe 250.