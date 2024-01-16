Falcon crashed 448km into the Al Henakiyah-Al Duwadimi special, with a rider behind him immediately alerting officials.

He was revived and airlifted to Al Duwadimi Hospital in a serious condition, before being transferred to Spain, but has now sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Dakar organisers and the FIM, which governs the Bike section of the event, provided similar statements, the latter of which advised:

“It is with great sadness that we have learned from his family of the passing of Spanish rider Carles Falcón.

“In the second special stage of the Dakar linking Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi, the rider suffered a heavy fall at km 448.

“The emergency services who attended quickly were able to see the seriousness of his condition. Transferred by helicopter to Al Duwadimi hospital, then evacuated to Riyadh hospital, Carles was repatriated to Spain a few days later.

“Despite all the efforts of medical personnel, the rider finally succumbed to his injuries.

“Carles Falcón, aged 45, was participating in the Dakar for the second time.

“He ranked 68th in 2022 while he was part of the category of unassisted bikers, in which he occupied 16th place in the final ranking.

“This year he signed up for the TwinTrail Racing Team. Originally from Tarragona and practicing trials, he was a motorcycle tour guide and off-road instructor.

“The FIM Family, the organisation and competitors of the Dakar extend their most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The death is a particularly tragic one given Falcon's motivation ahead of Dakar 2024.

He explained to the event's media team before the event, “The Dakar 2022 was a vital experience to be in the toughest race in the world and in the best rally on the planet.

“My team-mate Isaac Feliu suffered a heavy crash on Stage 9 and now we come back together to finish what we couldn't. We're very prepared mentally after the experience of 2022.

“In 2022 we managed the race very well, but on stage 9 everything changed with Isaac's accident.

“That caused me to continue with the nerves of knowing that your partner is in the hospital but without knowing what exactly is happening.

“The following days were very complicated, but I was able to reach the finish line.

“This year the goal is for both of us, Isaac and me, to finish.

“I don't care if I finish two positions up or down. We have to prioritise the fact that we both finish, and above all, enjoy the experience again.”

Speedcafe joins the FIM in extending its condolences to Falcon's loved ones.