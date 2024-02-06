The Ford squad will take the unchanged enduro line-up into the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, with Chaz Mostert and Holdsworth teaming up for a third time in four years.

Coulthard, meanwhile, will be teamed with fellow Kiwi and Supercars rookie Ryan Wood.

Warren Luff, who was loaned out to Team 18 last year to make space for Holdsworth, will continue as a contracted driver with WAU, with his driving plans to be announced in due course.

“We are absolutely rapt to have both Fabian and Lee back on board with the team again in 2024,” said WAU CEO Bruce Stewart.

“There is no doubt the calibre of these drivers puts us in a really strong position alongside Ryan and Chaz come endurance season.

“Both Lee and Fabian recognize the path we are on as a team and want to be a part of that, they fit in to our culture very well – so we are really lucky to have them.

“We're working on what an on-track programme for Luffy in 2024 looks like, he's been instrumental in helping develop our Super2 and Foundation Academy drivers here at WAU and will continue to do so this season.

“We have a big season ahead of us, but it will be fantastic to have Fabian, Lee and Warren immersed in the team. While there's still a lot to play out before endurance season, we are really excited to see what the year brings.”

Holdsworth welcomed the opportunity to team back up with Mostert, the pair having won the Bathurst 1000 together back in 2021.

“When you're teaming up with a mate, it's enjoyable and it tends to bring out the best in me,” he said.

“Chaz and I have a lot of fun together, but it's all business once the visor goes down. We're as hungry as ever for the top step after just missing out on the Bathurst podium last year.

“With just two endurance events on the calendar, it's ultra important you're comfortable with the car and team, so the continuity helps. WAU have been working overtime in the off-season, so I'm looking forward to feeling how the car performs at Winton this week to kick off the year.”

For Coulthard, partnering Wood for his first Bathurst 1000 will be a highlight.

“I'm excited to be back for another year with the WAU team and to be driving alongside a fellow Kiwi, Ryan, for his first Bathurst 1000 in the Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing Mustang is pretty special,” he said.

“I'll be spending a lot of time with the team and Ryan this year, we have already hit the ground running together, but it will be really important to make sure we gel together as much as possible coming into Sandown and Bathurst.

“The team have done an awesome job getting these cars ready, they look incredible, I'm looking forward to seeing how the cars have evolved over the summer break.”