Ricciardo's time in the final segment of the session proved just four-tenths shy of pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

It's a performance that comes in the wake of improved single-lap showings in Japan and then China.

“I've been able to do it before, so I know it's in me,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports of his Friday afternoon performance.

“Did I expect a second row start? Probably not that good.

“I felt really good in Q2 and I knew that lap would be good enough for Q3.

“I think at that point we were P5 and in my head I was like ‘ah, P5 would be really nice for Q3.'

“And then we got P4 and it was wild because the laps were good but it's hard to be really clean around here.

“It's just a tricky track – that middle sector, jumping across the chicane… It's hard to get it right.”

A moment exiting Turn 16 saw Ricciardo twice brush the wall – “the first one was a hit, it actually felt pretty big” – en route to his final time.

“I was definitely pushing. I don't know if it helped my lap time,” he said of his brushes with the barrier.

“It was really good, and obviously, I'm very proud of what I did today.

“But also, the team has been bringing updates the last few races,” he added.

“I had the chassis changed last race in China and we had a new floor here, so things definitely look like it's turning around.”

Sprint Qualifying rules mandate the tyres all drivers must use; hards in SQ1, mediums in SQ2, and softs in SQ3.

The switch to softs caught many out, with those who'd enjoyed strong pace earlier in the session struggling while even pole sitter Max Verstappen was surprised his time was good enough.

“I was speaking to Max just now and he was saying he was quite surprised to be P1 with his lap, and I was saying with mine I was surprised to be P4,” Ricciardo said.

“The soft, I expected a bit more from it, but it didn't really give that much more than the medium, so I think we were expecting everyone to go a lot quicker but they didn't.

“So happy with the second row, it's awesome.

“We were going for it and I had some good comfort in the car.”

Saturday's track action begins with the Sprint, a 13-lap encounter.

Starting from the second row, Ricciardo hopes he can stay towards the front in the early laps and be inside the points at the chequered flag.

“I'd love to be more than eighth, for sure,” he said.

“I'd love to get a few points from it so we'll see what happens.

“I experienced it in Mexico, but just starting at the front, it's just a lot nicer than being 12th, 13th.

“It's logical, but just from a Turn 1, first lap, being involved in a bit of chaos, obviously staying a bit cleaner at the front is always like a breath of fresh air.

“I'm sure the second row will help our cause in getting some points.”

The Sprint in Miami begins at noon local time on Saturday (Sunday, 02:00 AEST).