The engineering guru is set to become a free agent as part of a significant restructuring effort at Dick Johnson Racing.

The reshuffling at DJR includes Dr Ryan Story reclaiming the team principal position, while Mark Fenning becomes Director of Engineering and Perry Kapper moves into the race engineer role on Anton De Pasquale’s car.

The new structure doesn’t include De Pasquale’s 2023 engineer Lacroix, who is set to depart after seven years at DJR.

The news of the Frenchman’s departure has set tongues wagging over where he may end up next.

The leading contender at the moment is PremiAir Racing, which has long been looking to strengthen its technical department.

The squad has struggled for regular engineering power, although did land former Triple Eight tech guru Romy Mayer recently.

There has been speculation about Lacroix and PremiAir since the Bathurst 1000 last year when there was talk about the newest squad in Supercars looking to make a huge technical hire.

PremiAir’s engineering department is led by the renowned Dr Geoff Slater.