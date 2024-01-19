Sainz will take a 1:16:06s lead into Stage 12 at Yanbu, with Overdrive Racing's Guillaume De Mevius (Toyota Hilux) now second in the general classification.

Loeb has dropped to third, 1:36:02s off the pace, but it could have been even worse for the Frenchman.

He broke an A-arm on his Prodrive Hunter when he landed with a thud off a jump during the latest, AlUla-Yanbu stage and looked set to exit the special.

With Prodrive stablemate Nasser Al-Attiyah already out of the race, Loeb and navigator Fabian Lurquin were waiting for the assistance crew to pick them up before Chinese driver Yungang Zi arrived and donated parts from his own Hunter.

The nine-time World Rally Champion still needs a miracle to finally win the Dakar Rally in 2024 but his hopes of an overall podium are still alive.

“We lost more than one hour sitting on a rock,” said Loeb.

“We thought that it was completely finished for us.

“Finally, we were lucky that Yungang Zi came by in his Hunter and had the spare parts that we needed.”

Helping his cause was the fact that trouble also struck Toyota Gazoo Racing's Lucas Moraes, who had started the day third in the general classification.

Moraes stopped with about 60km to go in the special and subsequently limped his Hilux to the finish line at a cost of two hours, which relegated the Brazilian from third to ninth in the rally standings.

For Sainz (Audi RS Q e-tron), though, despite having to deal with a slow puncture, it was a pivotal day.

‘El Matador' was quickest through most of the special and, while he was overhauled by the Overdrive Hiluxes of Guerlain Chicherit and De Mevius in the last 87km, he is now poised to make it four Dakar crowns.

Chicherit won the day by 5:32s to move up to fourth in the general classification and De Mevius pipped Sainz by another three seconds.

Stage 11 was the last stern test of competitors with 417km of special stage running across rocky terrain.

All that remains now is a 175km loop around Yanbu to complete Dakar 2024.

